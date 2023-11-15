Chicago police are investigating three carjackings Tuesday night in Lakeview and North Center.

Armed carjackers box victims in vehicles in North Side spree, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves targeted victims in three North Side carjackings Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The first incident occurred at about 11:10 p.m. in the 4400-block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Police said a black and silver sedan approached a man who was driving his car and then boxed him in.

Four to six people exited with handguns and forced the man out of his car.

Two of the gunmen then got into the victim's car and took off, police said. The victim was not hurt.

Then about 20 minutes later, a similar incident unfolded in the 900-block of West Grace in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving when he got boxed in by two cars. Several people confronted him at gunpoint and took his vehicle. He was not hurt.

A third incident took place about eight minutes later in the 3500-block of North Clark Street near Wrigley Field.

Police said a 25-uear-old woman was parking her car when she was boxed in by two cars. She was forced to get out by multiple people with guns who took her vehicle.

Police said a female passenger was beaten and robbed but she is expected to be OK.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police have not yet said if all three incidents are linked.

