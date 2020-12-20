CPD holds town hall in response to sharp uptick in Chicago carjackings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8507409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city of Chicago has seen the number of carjackings more than double so far in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police held a virtual town hall in response to the sharp uptick in carjackings across the city.Police representatives were joined by several aldermen and a representative from the state's attorney's office.They talked about the impact of the crimes, as well as efforts to combat the recent increase in cases.Chicago police said slightly more than half the suspects arrested for carjackings this year have been juveniles.Police say carjackings are often crimes of opportunity, and the opportunities appear to be on a dramatic rise.According to Chicago police, there have been 1,236 carjackings so far this year; an increase of 134% over the same time last year. It's also the highest number since 2002.It's unclear what's behind the increase, but authorities say many of the perpetrators are juveniles, who face less serious legal consequences.Austin has seen the largest increase in carjackings, along with North Lawndale, West Garfield Park, the Near West Side and Chatham. Police said they are sending in extra officers to the highest risk areas, to saturate them with police.If you find yourself about to become the victim of a carjacking, police advise you cooperate with the bad guys and remember your vehicle is just property; it's not worth risking your safety or life.