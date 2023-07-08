2 Chicago carjacking suspects arrested after police chase, crash in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago carjacking suspects were taken into custody after a police chase ended with them crashing into a parked car.

Police said officers were following a car wanted in a carjacking in the 600-block of South Cicero Friday afternoon. The car eventually struck a parked car and then a light pole in the 4000 block of West Washington.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported. No details about the suspects have been released.

An Investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing, police said.

