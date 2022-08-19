Belmont Cragin man offers $20K reward after wallet stolen in carjacking

Patrick Gibbons of Belmont Cragin is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who carjacked him.

Patrick Gibbons said he was held up on April 16 at W. George Street and N. Lamon Ave.

"Carjackings are way too much in this city, there needs to be some sort of plan," Gibbons said. "There needs to be community police. There needs to be off-duty police officers as security within the neighborhoods. I'm a big advocate of that. I also believe there should be more cameras installed in the areas."

Gibbons said the carjacker stole his wallet and tried to cash his checks. He's asking Wells Fargo to release information about those checks to help with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo told ABC 7 they have sent the information to their fraud claims department to review.