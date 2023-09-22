WATCH LIVE

16-year-old boy charged in South Loop carjacking: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 11:14PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy has been charged with taking part in an armed carjacking that happened Thursday evening in Chicago's South Loop.

Police arrested the 16-year-old boy in the Loop, about two hours after the carjacking happened near East 11th and South State streets. A 33-year-old man's vehicle and property were taken.

The teen is facing felony carjacking and weapons charges.

Police said there was at least one other person involved in the carjacking.

