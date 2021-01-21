Police release video of suspects involved in string of carjackings, armed robberies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9666716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released new video Thursday showing people they say are involved in a string of carjackings and armed robberies as police try to keep up with the recent surge in carjackings.More than 120 carjackings have been committed since the beginning of this year, according to police.The newly released video shows the victim sitting in a parked car as another car pulls up just ahead and stops. The vehicle can then be seen backing up and a man hops out of the passenger's side with a gun and carjacks the victim.The two cars then drive off, leaving the man standing with hands up as if to say "don't shoot."The incident happened early Wednesday morning on the 200-block of South Wacker Drive, according to police.Chicago Police said these suspects are linked to other crimes over past week in the city and suburbs, and believe they are using the stolen cars to then rob businesses.Another video released by police shows two men getting into a fast food restaurant through the drive through window.Police said they believe the offenders are linked to armed robberies in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest, and Oak Park.CPD said these offenders are also suspects in shooting incidents and should be considered armed and dangerous.One Chicago alderman now planning to host an online forum with police as people become more and more concerned about these attacks.Chicago Police have also issued a warning to residents on the Northwest Side after a series of carjackings near Humboldt Park.At least four incidents have been reported this month at three different locations.Police said there are as many as four suspects -- two men and two teenage girls who order a ride-share or taxi then attack the driver and steal the car.A man was also carjacked in another brazen attack Wednesday night just a few blocks from Chicago Police Headquarters in Bronzeville.Police said a man was purchasing items from the service window of a gas station at 31st Street and Michigan Avenue when someone jumped out of a vehicle and pointed a gun at him before stealing his Mercedes and cell phone.At least six people were carjacked in Chicago Tuesday evening into Wednesday in Chicago.The victims include a man unloading groceries in Jefferson Park, an Uber driver in South Shore, a woman in Roseland and two drivers in the Loop.Carjackings in Chicago have risen dramatically in the last year. In 2020, carjackings more than doubled over the previous year as police set up a task force to tackle the issue.A police spokeswoman was unable to say if the carjackings were related.The first reported carjacking happened about 8 p.m. in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.Two gunmen exited a Honda and confronted a 50-year-old as he unloaded groceries from his Infiniti M5 in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue, police said. The suspects then stole his car.Police later pulled over a Honda matching the description of the one used in the carjacking, but the car didn't stop and crashed in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The occupants ran off and cops recovered a gun.About 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, an Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the South Shore neighborhood after picking up two males from suburban Riverdale.Once the driver reached the destination in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue, a passenger took out a gun and told the 32-year-old to exit the car, police said. As he complied, the gunman took his wallet and drove off in the 2013 Toyota Camry.About 2:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was targeted by carjackers as she got into her Nissan Juke.Two gunmen confronted her in the 400 block of East 107th Street and demanded her keys, police said. The woman complied and the pair drove off in her car.About 6:29 a.m., two males exited a black vehicle and confronted a man parked in a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive, police said. They opened the car door, pointed a gun to the driver's forehead and told him to hand over his cellphone and car.The suspects took off in both vehicles, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.A 27-year-old man told police that he was carjacked by someone wearing all black in the 300-block of West Van Buren. He said the suspect pulled a gun on him and demanded his keys as he approached his vehicle around 6:36 a.m.The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.A 64-year-old rideshare driver said he was carjacked around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after picking up four males in the 1900-block of N. Damen, police said. At some point during the ride, the passengers told the driver to exit the vehicle in the 2900-block of W. Walton. The driver complied, and the suspects drove off in the vehicle.No arrest has been announced in any of the six carjackings.