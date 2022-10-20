New initiative to be announced in effort to decrease Cook County carjackings, vehicle thefts

The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office will announce a new initiative Thursday in River North to reduce dangerous car thefts and carjackings in the area.

With carjackings on the rise, the faster officers track your stolen vehicle the better.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart worked to create legislation requiring auto manufacturers provide officers with details about any tracking capabilities if a car is stolen, with the car owner's permission.

Another component to make things easier will be announced Thursday. You can give that permission online, on a new website that will have car owners digitally sign a tracking consent form, allowing your car's manufacturer to release that information to police faster.

Once you give your permission, you'll get sheriff's office stickers in the mail.

Sheriff Dart plans to outline this new website and its potential impact on decreasing carjackings across the county at 10 a.m.