Man fights off would-be carjackers in Uptown: Chicago police

CPD says man thwarted Uptown carjacking while 1 suspect shot at vehicle

A man fought off three would-be carjackers on North Glenwood Avenue in Uptown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man fought back against would-be carjackers in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was in an alley removing items from his vehicle near the 5100-block of North Glenwood Avenue about 10:40 p.m., when two male suspects approached him, and one of them pulled out a gun, hitting the man on the head, CPD said.

The other suspect got into the driver's seat of the man's vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The man tried to pull the suspect out of the car, while fighting off the suspect with the gun. That's when a female suspect arrived and shot at the vehicle, CPD said.

The three suspects then ran away.

The victim refused medical treatment on the scene, and there were no other injuries reported.

No one was in custody Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

The male suspects may have exited a white sedan before approaching the man, CPD said.