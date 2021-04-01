Chicago crime numbers for March show murders up from 2020, carjackings down from February

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released updated crime statistics early Thursday morning for the month of March.They tell a violent story.Just last month there were 42 murders in the city. In March of 2020, there were 28.So far this year, there have been a total of 131 people killed in violent crimes. At this point in 2020, that number was just 98.CPD also said four police officers were shot last month. So far this year, officers have been shot at 21 times, according to Chicago police. Nine officers were shot at within this same three-month span in 2020, police said.Chicago police recovered more than 2,700 guns for the first three months of the year, up 25%, compared to the same year-to-date period in 2020. This includes over 100 assault weapons, CPD said.While the numbers of vehicular hijackings remain higher than the previous year, there has been a 33% decrease in carjackings in the 28-day period ending March 28, compared to the same 28-day period ending Feb. 28, according to police. Forty officers and four supervisors were added to the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Jan. 21.where the public can leave tips about crimes as well as receive information about ongoing investigations and prevention tips.