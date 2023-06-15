Bally's could get approval for a temporary Chicago casino in the Medinah Temple in River North Thursday.

Bally's could get approval for temporary Medinah Temple casino Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bally's may get the green light Thursday to open a temporary casino inside the old Medinah Temple in River North.

The Illinois Gaming Board is expected to approve the proposal at its regular meeting Thursday. The casino would open at Medinah Temple next month.

It would operate there until a permanent casino is built in River West at the site of the former Chicago Tribune printing plant.

The $1.7 billion development will boast a casino, restaurants, a spa and a hotel tower that will have a shimmering faade to reflect the water on the river.

