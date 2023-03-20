Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief at Avli on the Park will raise money for victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Chicago chefs team up for fundraiser to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago chefs will help raise money for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

There will be 45 chefs around the city at Avli on the Park, 180 N Field Blvd. for Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief. Each chef will prepare a small plate of one of their restaurant's specialty dishes and attendees can stop by each station and try a sample.

Tickets start at $125, with a VIP experience of $225 available. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.

Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, which feeds people on the front lines of disasters.

Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/CCCEarthquakeRelief.