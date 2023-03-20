WATCH LIVE

Chicago chefs team up for fundraiser to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, March 20, 2023 10:49AM
Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief at Avli on the Park will raise money for victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago chefs will help raise money for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

There will be 45 chefs around the city at Avli on the Park, 180 N Field Blvd. for Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief. Each chef will prepare a small plate of one of their restaurant's specialty dishes and attendees can stop by each station and try a sample.

Tickets start at $125, with a VIP experience of $225 available. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.

Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, which feeds people on the front lines of disasters.

Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/CCCEarthquakeRelief.

