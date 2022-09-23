Suspect arrested in Chinatown carjacking, beating of grandfather on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police announced charges Friday in the carjacking and beating of a grandfather in Chicago's Chinatown five months ago.

The family also confirmed to ABC7 that they were notified of an arrest in the case Friday morning.

Jin Lew, 61, was carjacked, robbed and severely beaten in April. He was found unconscious by a street sweeper near 25th Place and Princeton.

Family members say lew spent about a month in a coma... After sustaining a traumatic brain injury... He's undergone multiple surgeries... And relatives say he's now in a rehabilitation facility... He's able to walk with the aid of a walker... And he's able to talk... But he still needs 24-hour supervision...

One of Lew's sons said the family is relieved and grateful for the efforts of CPD. They said a weight has been lifted from their shoulders with this arrest and the family is now hoping for justice while remaining focused on caring for their father.