Chicago Ald. Desmon Yancy accuses Ald. Greg Mitchell of 'unprovoked assault'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side alderperson has accused another alderperson of attacking him, and is demanding he resign from his committee leadership positions.

Alderman Desmon Yancy, who represents the city's 5th Ward, said he was the victim of "an unprovoked assault" by 7th Ward Alderman Greg Mitchell.

Yancy claims the attack happened after last week's city council meeting, and that it's part of a "pattern of intimidation and violence."

He is now demanding Mitchell resign from his leadership positions within three different council committees.

Yancy sent a letter to Black Caucus Chair Stephanie Coleman, writing in part that Mitchell's behavior is "not only unacceptable," but also "an indication he is unfit for leadership."

Ald. Mitchell responded to the allegations, saying, "Alderman Yancy is a colleague I respect and admire tremendously. I did not assault him and I have never assaulted anyone in my life. It's simply not my style, which is why we met for more than two hours to work through our recent disagreement."

ABC7 has reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for comment but has not yet heard back.