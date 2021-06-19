chicago city council

Chicago City Council maneuver derails vote on civilian CPD oversight plans

By
EMBED <>More Videos

City Council maneuver derails vote on civilian CPD oversight plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A last minute maneuver Friday derailed a committee vote on competing plans for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.

Supports of civilian oversight of police point to recent cases like the wrongful raid of Anjanette Young's home and the deadly police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo as reasons why reform has to happen soon.


But Friday, just as it seemed the Public Safety Committee was going to vote on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan and a competing version supported by grassroots groups, a substitute ordinance was introduced.

"Allow us to have a vote on what I would call is the best representation of an ordinance that can pass," said Ald. Harry Osterman, 48th Ward, co-sponsor of the new ordinance.

That compromise version removed the referendum that would have taken the power to hire and fire the police superintendent away from the mayor and given it to the civilian commission.

Pro-police Alderman Nick Sposato, along with mayoral allies that include Lightfoot's handpicked committee chairman Chris Taliaferro, blocked a vote.

"It would have been dangerous to vote on something that they had not read," Ald. Taliaferro said.


A vote on a civilian oversight ordinance is now not expected until later this summer, but supporters said they aren't giving up, and that meaningful reform will happen. They said the delay is just a temporary setback.

"No one ever said that passing meaningful legislation in the Chicago City Council would be easy when you are facing the objections of a city mayor," said Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward.

The Mayor's office issuing a statement saying in part, "The Mayor remains optimistic that eventually civilian oversight will happen. It is important, however, that the dialogue and tactics are unifying and not divisive."

"We're the ones that are actually advocating for reform and the mayor is trying to stop it," said Ald. Rod Sawyer, 6th District, co-sponsor of the substitute ordinance.

The mayor is hoping negotiations can continue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootchicago city councilchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL
Chicago police wrong raid victim says mayor 'betrayed' her
Mayor Lightfoot offers midnight liquor sales curfew compromise
Lightfoot announces plans to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable
City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Couple charged in road-rage shooting death of boy, 6, plead not guilty
Crew wanted in over 20 Chicago armed robberies
Woman killed, man critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Chicago activist dies from COVID-19 before 2nd shot
Show More
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
IL reports 102 COVID cases, 13 deaths
Chicago Weather: Warm with patchy clouds
Chicago violence threatens success of 75th Street businesses
More TOP STORIES News