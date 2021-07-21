CPD civilian oversight plan passes Chicago City Council, 36-13

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council has passed an ordinance to create more civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.The ordinance cleared the council's safety committee Tuesday night, and passed the full council by a vote of 36-13. It now goes to the mayor's desk.The idea of a civilian police oversight group gained momentum after the release of video of the Laquan McDonald shooting. Many community activists and others outraged by the shooting and other incidents of police wrongdoing called for change.Mayor Lightfoot promised that change. And after meeting through the weekend with reform advocates, they forged a deal that was a enough to pass through the Chicago City Council's Public Safety Committee after a close vote Tuesday night.The proposed ordinance creates three member councils in all 22 police districts. A key point would allow them to take a no-confidence vote on the superintendent, though the mayor would have the final say. They would also be empowered to initiate police department policies.Mayor Lightfoot tweeted Tuesday night: "The City Council public safety committee is meeting. I strongly urge the committee members to support the negotiated compromise.""The demonization of police, I think, has to stop, and I said it," said Ald. George Cardenas, 12th Ward. "Mistakes get made. Not every police officer is bad."Critics, including the head of the Fraternal Order of Police, say the group is unnecessary and will further hamper police morale and efforts to fight crime."Where does this insanity stop? None of this ridiculousness makes this city any safer," said FOP President John Catanzara Jr.