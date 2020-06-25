CTA supervisor Juan Rojas returns home after more than 3 months battling COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Juan Rojas is finally on his way home after more than three months of treatment in a brutal battle to beat COVID-19.Unable to speak in more than a whisper, the 52-year-old expressed his gratitude as he was finally released from care."I just want to say thank you, thank you," Rojas said. "The doctors and Rush. I'm very grateful."Wednesday afternoon his family cheered, cried and smiled as the COVID-19 survivor left Kindred North Hospital on the city's Northwest Side."This is happy day," said Knyonie William, Kindred North Hospital aide. "Not only is it a happy day, but another success story."Rojas' wife of 23 years said no one knows how her husband, who works as a CTA supervisor, was exposed to the virus. She said he started feeling ill during the first week in March."Four months we couldn't see him, and the family members couldn't see him, and they told us twice that death was imminent but here he is," Milagros Medina, his wife, said.The family rushed him to Rush University Medical Center where he tested positive for the coronavirus. Rojas, who got a kidney transplant 15 years ago, only got worse. He spent close to eight weeks on a ventilator."We even got to the point where we went to the hospital and we said our goodbyes, and the next couple of days he turned around," said Victor Rojas, son.But Juan wasn't out of the woods yet. He was transferred to a long-term care facility, where he spent the next month.His sister-in-law, Irene Rosa, made a t-shirt that reads "Juan in a Million" to lift his spirits as he continues to beat the odds."I'm just glad he got through this," Rosa said.Doctors said Rojas still has some issues with his liver, but will now start rehab after returning home.The family said they know it will be an uphill battle, but they believe he will conquer his lingering issues just like he conquered COVID-19.