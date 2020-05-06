Coronavirus Deaths: Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while serving on front lines

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Frontline healthcare workers continue to be among the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a mother of three who worked in a suburban nursing home and a UIC nurse who was just about to retire.Fresh off maternity leave with her third child, Krist Angielen Guzman insisted on returning to her job at Meadowbrook Manor."She seemed to like really treasure her time with her patients," said Jeschelyn Pilar, her cousin.Days into the worst of the pandemic, her family said Guzman started feeling ill and self-quarantined for two weeks. That's when they say the Bolingbrook facility, where her husband also worked, started accepting COVID patients."He kept telling her how crazy it was in there how, how, just chaotic it was working with these patients and how scary it was," Pilar said.Guzman's family said during her first days back on the job she had to buy her own face shield and goggles and make her own protective masks to make do.The nursing home contends their top priority remains to protecting the health, well-being, and privacy of residents and staff.Within days, the 35-year-old mother came down with COVID-19, and again sealed herself off from her three young children. Struggling to breathe, Guzman took herself to the hospital. She only lived another 24 hours."To add another level to this tragedy, her husband just tested positive," Pilar said through tears. "So we're over here planning a funeral, and they can't even come and say goodbye to them."Maria Lopez's family is struggling with that same reality."I was begging her not to go to work," said Carina Rodriguez, her daughter. "I literally would tell her 'Mom please don't go. I don't want you to go,' but she was like, 'I'm not going to let this fear stop me. I need to help.'"A nurse at UIC for 20 years, Lopez need to help became her final sacrifice. April 30 was going to be her last day before retirement.Instead, she spent the final days of her career laying in the hospital beds she'd long attended and died there on May 4.