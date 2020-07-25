Chicago Coronavirus: Reimposed COVID-19 restrictions take effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6329804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crossing the border to Wisconsin is par for the course for many Chicagoans, but with rising COVID-19 cases the state could be added to the city's travel quarantine order as soon as

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6333856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The White Sox and Cubs open their seasons in Chicago Friday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6333707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois is seeing more cases of COVID-19, and in the last week the positivity rate has risen to 3.4%, but hospitalizations have remained flat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect in Chicago this weekend as the city continues to try and slow the spread of coronavirus infections.Health officials say the latest concern is the spread of cases among young residents, especially in high-risk environments like bars.The latest numbers in Illinois remain high with more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, with 19 additional deaths Friday. Health officials report a positivity rate of 3.4%.The Chicago Cubs started off the season with a win Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and will play again Saturday, however, don't expect any massive crowds around Wrigley Field because no fans are allowed in the ballparks and there will be fewer people in neighborhood bars as well.The same deal is playing out at the White Sox park as they host the Minnesota Twins again Saturday afternoon.Under the newly re-tightened COVID-19 restrictions, bars that don't serve food can only serve people outside, while restaurants can continue with modified indoor service. Part of the change also includes both types of establishments capping groups at six people instead of 10.With a lot less energy in the air, Wrigleyville and the Bridgeport streets around Guaranteed Rate Field both looked different this year for Opening Day.Despite the loss in crowds, some business owners say they're still hoping for a baseball bump this summer as fans seek ways to turn out for America's pastime.The uptick in virus infections has also pushed officials to reimposed other restrictions across the city.Indoor workout classes will now be capped at 10 people; and personal services that require taking off your face covering, like facials, are also now prohibited.The city is also asking residential property managers to limit tenants' guests to five visitors in an attempt to limit large gatherings and stop the spread of the coronavirus.