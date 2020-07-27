COVID-19 Illinois: IL reports 1,231 new cases, 18 additional deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 172,655, including 7,416 deaths.The deaths include:- Cook County - 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 female 50s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80sIn the last 24 hours, health officials said that they conducted a total of 30,567 tests. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-20 to July 27 now stands at 3.8%.As of Sunday night, officials said 1,417 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 250 patients in the ICU and 124 patients on ventilators.Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Monday new housing assistance grants for those impacted by COVID-19.