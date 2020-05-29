coronavirus chicago

Reopening Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce shared streets plan Friday

Leland Avenue on North Side among shared streets
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will officially announce a shared streets plan for Chicago Friday.

The plan will close down some city streets in order to make more room for pedestrians and cyclists. The plan comes one day after Mayor Lightfoot announced the city would be moving into Phase 3 of reopening on June 3.

One of the streets that will become a shared street starting Friday is Leland Avenue, 47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin's office confirmed.

The shared street on Leland Avenue will run from Clark Street to Lincoln Avenue at Lincoln Square, according to Josh Mark, director of development and infrastructure for Alderman Martin.

Residents will be allowed to park their cars in front of their homes or near their homes and delivery vehicles will have access to the area, Mark said. Any vehicles going through a shared street must drive slowly.
