Wrigley Field plays organ concert to neighborhood missing baseball during Chicago coronavirus lockdown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigleyville should be filled with the sounds of the baseball season, but it isn't, not this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.Except, that is, for Friday night when a familiar sound drifted out of the Friendly Confines: a solo organist at the keyboard."It brings some normalcy back to the neighborhood," said resident Drake Fitzsimmons. "It's been really quiet with not much going on. But to hear the organ again and see the sign, it's just nice.""There would normally be tons of people out here having fun, celebrating. Definitely missed that," said Lauren Gapastione, resident.The bars aren't packed, the seats inside sit untouched. It's certainly no normal night at Wrigley Field."We are terribly bummed," said Cubs fan Steve Lapp. "I was looking at all the stuff taped off, the gates closed."But Cubs fans are as dedicated as they come. The Lapps are so desperate for even a taste of baseball season they drove in from Rockford in full gear just to hear a few songs and take in the scene."We just have had so many wonderful memories, anniversaries, big birthdays coming in here," Annie Lapp said.But until baseball returns, bars down Clark Street pivot to the walk-up crowd to get by."For them to be able to even just do this for us, for them, is amazing," said Gary Childers. "We don't want them to go away."A little Friday night music helps pass the time until some sort of opening day.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would like to see baseball played in some capacity this summer, but right now how and when that would happen is a matter of negotiations between the league and the players' union.