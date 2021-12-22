coronavirus chicago

Chicago neighborhoods with low vaccination rates concerned about holiday gatherings COVID spread

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago neighborhoods with low vax rates concerned over holiday gatherings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Something Good in Englewood prepares to spread joy with their Christmas giveaway to families, they're concerned about what's to come after the holidays in a neighborhood with one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the city.

"That's definitely a large concern for myself included, I have family members who don't believe in the vaccination," said Justin Morgan, director of operations at Something Good in Englewood.

RELATED: Chicago to require COVID vaccine proof for restaurants, gyms

In the 60621 zip code only 52% of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 64% of overall in the city. Morgan said his organization has been on a mission to get people in this neighborhood vaccinated.

"Some of the biggest obstacles we have is actually getting the proper information to our families so they can make the sound decision to get vaccinated," he said.

Englewood has been one of the hardest hit neighborhoods by the pandemic.

"I had to be hospitalized in the ICU fighting for my life," said Katrina Faulkner, a resident of Englewood.

RELATED: Illinois reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated

Faulkner is fully vaccinated and with the new variant spreading it worries her that so many in Englewood are not. She said she has been encouraging family members to get vaccinated and tested. She is planning to take some precautions for Christmas.

"I actually have a temperature thing to check at the front door to make sure everyone's temperature is OK," Faulkner said.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman is advising some people to rethink their holiday gatherings.

"I am really concerned with our 18 to 30-year-olds that have just been convinced that they are immune and they will not be infected," she said.

Morgan said he's going to continue to spread the word about the importance of protecting yourself and your community with the vaccine.

"I truly and honestly think that if you are vaccinated you have a better chance at fighting COVID," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoenglewoodholidaycoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinechristmas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago to require COVID vaccine proof for restaurants, gyms
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
COVID surge prompts UIC to start spring semester remote
Busy holiday travel season gets underway as COVID cases rise
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require COVID vaccine proof for restaurants, gyms
Firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire: Live Procession
Fresh Express salad sold in 19 states, Canada recalled for listeria
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
Boy, 2, dies in West Pullman fire, mom injured trying to save him
Show More
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
Belvidere police investigating triple homicide of man, 2 young sons
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Skokie police respond to burglary at Erik's Bike Board Ski
More TOP STORIES News