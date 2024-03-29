CTA bus crash injures 13, several seriously, on South Side: Chicago fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

There was a crash involving a van and a No. 79 bus near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue just after 10 a.m., CFD and CTA said.

Thirteen people were transported to local hospitals. Three people were in serious condition, seven were in fair condition and three were in good condition, according to Chicago fire.

The bus was traveling south through the intersection when a westbound van hit it, the CTA said.

No. 79 buses are being rerouted in both directions due to street blockage after the incident, the CTA said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.