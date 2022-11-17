WATCH LIVE

2 dead after car hits tree in Avalon Park crash: Chicago police

Chicago police investigators on scene for hours after deadly crash

Thursday, November 17, 2022 12:10PM
A Chicago crash left 2 people dead on Stony Island Avenue in Avalon Park early Thursday morning, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have died after a single-car crash on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The male driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling north in the 8100-block of Stony Island Avenue just after 12:45 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree in Avalon Park, CPD said.

The male driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and has not been identified.

A female passenger was also pronounced deceased on the scene. CPD did not immediately provide her identity or the ages of either victim.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

Emergency crews were no longer on the scene as of about 5:20 a.m.

