Child among 4 hurt in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Museum Campus: Chicago fire officials

A Chicago crash Sunday left four hurt, including a child, on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in downtown, Chicago fire officials said.

A Chicago crash Sunday left four hurt, including a child, on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in downtown, Chicago fire officials said.

A Chicago crash Sunday left four hurt, including a child, on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in downtown, Chicago fire officials said.

A Chicago crash Sunday left four hurt, including a child, on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in downtown, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people including a child were hurt in a crash Sunday on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in downtown Chicago.

The crash happened near the Museum Campus in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and it appeared to involve a taxi cab.

Chicago fire officials said the injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Their latest conditions and cause of the crash were not immediately known.