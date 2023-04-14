Chicago crash: Driver killed after being ejected from Jeep on Dan Ryan; OB local lanes blocked

Illinois State Police said a driver was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, blocking the outbound local lanes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway,, Illinois State Police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the outbound lanes at 31st Street, police said.

Police said the male driver of a Jeep was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash. The driver was pronounced dead, police said.

The local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway are blocked at 31st Street, with all traffic being forced into the express lanes.

Further details were not immediately available.