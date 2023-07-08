A high-speed Chicago crash involving 3 vehicles left several injured, some critically, on 71st and Dorchester in Grand Crossing, CFD said.

High-speed Grand Crossing crash injures several, some critically: Chicago fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were injured, some critically after a high-speed three-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD tweeted about the crash, which happened near the intersection of 71st Street and Dorchester Avenue in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood, just before 11 p.m.

One vehicle went left of the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, CFD said. A third vehicle then crashed from behind, according to Chicago fire officials.

RELATED: 2 Chicago carjacking suspects arrested after police chase, crash in West Garfield Park

CFD said there were "several patients, some critical after heavy extrication."

At 11:35 p.m., the CTA tweeted that No. 71 71st Street/South Shore buses were rerouted due to street blockage.

The reroute ended about 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood