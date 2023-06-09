6 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash at Marquette and Lafayette

Six people were injured, including three children, in a Greater Grand Crossing crash at Marquette and Lafayette Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, including three children, in a Greater Grand Crossing crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. between two SUVs at West Marquette Road and South Lafayette Avenue.

Officials have not commented on what caused or led up to the crash.

Chicago fire officials said that four people were taken to local hospitals while two refused treatment at the scene. A 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition. A 37-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair to serious condition. Two children aged 6 and 9 were also taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair to serious condition.

No further details have been released.