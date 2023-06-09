WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

6 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash at Marquette and Lafayette

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 9, 2023 3:43AM
6 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Six people were injured, including three children, in a Greater Grand Crossing crash at Marquette and Lafayette Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, including three children, in a Greater Grand Crossing crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. between two SUVs at West Marquette Road and South Lafayette Avenue.

Officials have not commented on what caused or led up to the crash.

Chicago fire officials said that four people were taken to local hospitals while two refused treatment at the scene. A 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition. A 37-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair to serious condition. Two children aged 6 and 9 were also taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair to serious condition.

No further details have been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW