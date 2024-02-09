Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 4:52 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road.

The 68-year-old female victim was struck by a Dodge Ram that ran a red light on Pulaski and kept driving northbound, Chicago police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No on was in custody.

MAIU detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

