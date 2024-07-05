Pedestrian killed in I-80 crash near Shorewood; westbound lanes blocked: Illinois State Police

An I-80 crash at I-55 left a pedestrian dead near Shorewood, Illinois State Police said.

An I-80 crash at I-55 left a pedestrian dead near Shorewood, Illinois State Police said.

An I-80 crash at I-55 left a pedestrian dead near Shorewood, Illinois State Police said.

An I-80 crash at I-55 left a pedestrian dead near Shorewood, Illinois State Police said.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs on Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the multi-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Interstate 55 near Shorewood just after 7 a.m.

A semi hit a car, which had already crashed in a lane, ISP said.

A pedestrian was fatally hit while standing outside of her vehicle.

All westbound lanes of I-80 are closed, and traffic is being diverted onto I-55 northbound. Police said there is not estimate as to when lanes will reopen.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

SEE ALSO | Driver killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash on South Side; all southbound lanes closed: ISP