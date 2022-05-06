pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed, vehicle hit building in Illinois Medical District crash: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Illinois Medical District crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured and a pedestrian was killed in an Illinois Medical District crash early Friday morning that ended with a vehicle hitting a building, Chicago police said.

A male driver was traveling south in the1200-block of Damen Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when he hit a vehicle traveling east on Roosevelt Road, then a pedestrian in the road and finally a building, according to CPD.

The pedestrian died on the scene, and the driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cicero; hit-and-run suspect at large

He will be cited, Chicago police said.

Major accidents is investigating the incident.

Police did not immediately provide information about the person who was killed.

