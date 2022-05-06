Pedestrian killed, vehicle hit building in Illinois Medical District crash: Chicago police

A male driver was traveling south in the1200-block of Damen Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when he hit a vehicle traveling east on Roosevelt Road, then a pedestrian in the road and finally a building, according to CPD.
The pedestrian died on the scene, and the driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
He will be cited, Chicago police said.
Major accidents is investigating the incident.
Police did not immediately provide information about the person who was killed.