Lincoln Square crash: Car plows into seating area near McDonald's, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car plowed into a seating area near a Lincoln Square McDonald's Monday night, according to Chicago police.

A woman was driving south in the 4800-block of North Lincoln Avenue about 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb, CPD said.

The car came to a stop after hitting two city of Chicago planter boxes and the seating area.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Swedish Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition, Chicago police said.

There were no other injuries reported, according to CPD.