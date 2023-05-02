Little Village crash involving school bus sends about 16 to hospital: Chicago fire

School bus crash left 2 in serious to critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- About 16 people were transported by Chicago fire crews for medical care Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in the city's Little Village neighborhood, CFD said in a tweet.

Chicago fire officials tweeted just after 11:15 a.m. that the crash took place on 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue.

CFD said the bus had special needs students on it, but they were all in good condition.

The bus driver and driver of the other vehicle were in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.