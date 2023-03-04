Chicago crash: 6 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Near West Side

Chicago police said six people were injured in a serious multi-vehicle car crash on the city's Near West Side.

Chicago police said a man in a Dodge Charger was driving north in the 600-block of South Ashland Avenue near Flournoy when he swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid another car.

The Charger struck a rideshare driver and his passenger in a red Nissan, which then struck a Ford Expedition.

The 44-year-old man driving the Charger and the 31-year-old passenger in the Nissan were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Four men in the Charger were taken to Mt. Sinai with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the Ford Expedition was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.