Norwood Park crash: Driver slams into 2 homes, causing one to partially collapse

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One house partially collapsed and another house was damaged on Chicago's Far Northwest Side after being struck by a car overnight.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man driving a BMW was sideswiped by another driver, causing him to lose control of his car as he drove northbound in the 5800-block of N. Harlem around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

The man hit two houses and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and was initially reported to be in good condition.

He was later issued a citation. Police said the other driver fled the scene.
