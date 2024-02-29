Elderly man, woman fatally struck by pickup truck in Garfield Ridge, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly man and woman were killed after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Archer Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said on Wednesday.

A 74-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were in the crosswalk when they were hit by a Ford F150 driven by a 43-year-old man.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and was cited for "Pedestrian in the Roadway - Due Care," police said.

The male pedestrian was taken to Christ Hospital and the female pedestrian was taken to Loyola Hospital, and both were initially reported to be in critical condition, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner said both pedestrians later died.

They have been identified as Ryseard Stebnicki and Zofia Chruszcz, the medical examiner said. Both victims had a residential address on South McVicker Avenue in Garfield Ridge.

No other citations or charges were filed, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.