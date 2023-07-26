3 injured in Hinsdale Fontano's crash that killed 14-year-old pedestrian file lawsuit

Three young people injured in the Hinsdale Fontano's crash have filed a lawsuit against a teen driver, his family and a nearby carwash.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people injured after a car crashed through a Hinsdale sub shop last week, killing a teen boy walking by, have filed a lawsuit in the case.

The three young people, who were eating inside Fontano's Sub Shop at the time of the crash, have filed suit against the car's driver, who police identified as a 16-year-old employee of the carwash across the street; the teen driver's father; and Fuller's Carwash, itself.

They're seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries.

Police said the teen driver came out of Fuller's Car Wash, hit 14-year-old Sean Patrick Richards, who was walking on the sidewalk, and then crashed into the sub shop.

Richards died several days after the crash. His funeral was Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: 'Tremendous loss': Boy, 14, dies days after car crashes into Hinsdale Fontano's

One other person was injured in the incident.

The Major Crash Reconstruction Team from the DuPage County Merit Task Force is assisting Hinsdale police with the investigation.

They've interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from area businesses.

Police said the Jeep has been impounded, and they've downloaded data from the vehicle's "black box."

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office told police they expect a determination of charges sometime this week.