Pedestrian killed in Streeterville crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Chicago police

A Chicago crash left a pedestrian dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Chestnut Street in Streeterville early Tuesday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said two male pedestrians were attempting to cross all lanes of the 800-block of southbound North Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 5:25 a.m., when a BMW X-3 hit one of them.

The two were not in a crosswalk, police said.

SEE ALSO: Driver crashes into another car to escape group of people attacking vehicle in Loop: VIDEO

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The second pedestrian was not injured.

The 63-year-old male driver involved in the crash was also taken to Northwestern for panic symptoms, police said.

Chicago police are blocking all southbound lanes at Chestnut Street, and traffic appeared to be backed up to Division Street around 6:30 a.m.

Vehicles are being allowed to get back on the Drive at Erie Street.

Drivers can get on inner Lake Shore Drive to try to avoid the incident.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is responding.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.