Man dies after SUV hits multiple poles in NW Side crash: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 3:24PM
Man dies after SUV hits multiple poles in NW Side crash: CPD
A Chicago crash on West Fullerton Avenue left a man dead on the city's NW Side early Thursday, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died early Thursday morning after the SUV he was driving crashed into several poles on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded about 2:10 a.m. to the 4500-block of West Fullerton Avenue for a report of a crash, and found that the silver SUV had hit multiple poles before coming to a stop.

The unidentified male driver, who was about 39 years old, suffered trauma to his body in the crash, and was taken to Norwegian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

No one else was injured in the incident, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

The vehicle appeared to sustain heavy damage in the crash, and many first responders were on the scene after the incident.

