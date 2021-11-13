pedestrian killed

Chicago crash: Woman, 88, killed on West Ridge sidewalk after driver runs red light, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 88, killed in West Ridge after driver runs red light: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 88-year-old woman was killed and another was seriously injured when a driver ran a red light and drove up on a sidewalk on Chicago's North Side Friday.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was driving southbound on Western Ave. when he ran a red light at Pratt Ave. and crashed into another car making a turn at the intersection in the West Ridge neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.

His car then struck two female victims on the sidewalk, police said.

The 88-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, and another woman was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in "grave" condition, according to police. The deceased victim has not yet been identified.

Police said the driver was also taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries. The driver in the vehicle he crashed into declined medical attention at the scene.

Chicago police said no citations have been issued. The Major Accidents division is investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest ridgewest rogers parktraffic fatalitieschicago crimepedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredtraffic accidentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Des Plaines police search for driver in fatal hit and run crash
First Lady Jill Biden visits memorial for Waukesha parade victims
First Lady Jill Biden, second gentleman to visit Waukesha
2 dead, elderly driver injured in crash outside Midlothian strip mall
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News