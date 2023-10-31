SUV crashes into Wicker Park boutique, Chicago police investigating

Chicago police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a Wicker Park store Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the Round Two boutique in the 1500-block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The store sells high-end shoes and clothing.

Authorities arrived to find a Jeep crashed into the front of the store, which was caused significant damage.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the store. The crash comes after several crash-and-grab burglaries at Chicago shoe stores last week.