Man found stabbed to death in Pilsen, Chicago police say

A 23-year-old man was found stabbed to death Friday in Pilsen on South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found stabbed to death early Friday on the city's Southwest Side

The stabbing was in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 23-year-old male victim was found in the 1600 block of South Loomis Street just after 4 a.m. Police discovered him with multiple stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

