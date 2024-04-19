Man found stabbed to death in Pilsen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found stabbed to death early Friday on the city's Southwest Side
The stabbing was in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The 23-year-old male victim was found in the 1600 block of South Loomis Street just after 4 a.m. Police discovered him with multiple stab wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known.
No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.
