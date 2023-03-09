Chicago police say 6 armed robberies reported within 2 hours Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of armed robberies Wednesday morning spanning from the city's Northwest Side to Southwest Side.
Six different armed robberies were reported in just over two hours between 4:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. In each incident, police said, there were three suspects driving a white Chrysler 300. At least one was armed with a gun.
In each incident, the car pulled up to the victim, two robbers got out with firearms, and demanded the victim's belongings. The incidents happened in the following locaitons:
There were no reports of any injuries.