Chicago police say 6 armed robberies reported within 2 hours Wednesday morning

Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of armed robberies Wednesday morning spanning from the city's North Side to Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of armed robberies Wednesday morning spanning from the city's Northwest Side to Southwest Side.

Six different armed robberies were reported in just over two hours between 4:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. In each incident, police said, there were three suspects driving a white Chrysler 300. At least one was armed with a gun.

In each incident, the car pulled up to the victim, two robbers got out with firearms, and demanded the victim's belongings. The incidents happened in the following locaitons:

March 8, 2023 at 4:30 am on the 2200 block of N Milwaukee Ave

March 8, 2023 at 4:38 am on the 1700 block of W Armitage Ave

March 8, 2023 at 5:50 am on the 2200 block of N Milwaukee Ave

March 8, 2023 at 6:15 am on the 3600 Block of W 26th St

March 8, 2023 at 6:30 am on the 2100 Block of S Damen Ave

March 8, 2023 at 6:50 am on the 3100 block of W 40th St

There were no reports of any injuries.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood