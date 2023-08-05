The Chicago Police Department is investigating a string of drive-by armed robbery incidents on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago crime: Group carries out 6 drive-by armed robberies within 1 hour on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of six drive-by armed robberies that happened within a one-hour time period.

The robberies happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday on the city's Northwest Side.

The first robbery happened in the 4600 block of West Wrightwood. Then, another happened on nearby Milwaukee, followed by a robbery further west to Narragansett, two locations on Wabansia, and finally, one on Pulaski.

In all six cases, police said, two or three suspects in a white KIA sedan drove up to the victims and got out with handguns to rob them as they walked down the street.

