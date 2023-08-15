Construction crew robbed at gunpoint on East Garfield Park job site, 2 teens arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction crew was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, CPD said.

Police said that at about 2:30 p.m., two men aged 29 and 53 were driving south on Hamlin near West Wilcox when they were approached by three unknown offenders. CPD said one of the suspects pulled out a rifle, pointed it at the victims, and jumped into their work truck.

Police said two of the suspects, who police said are 14 and 17 years old, were arrested nearby when officers responded to a similar armed carjacking at California and Flournoy involving 25- and 28-year-old victims.

The two teens are charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery, unauthorized use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and aggravated vehicular carjacking. The 14-year-old is also charged with attempted first degree murder, while the 17-year-old is also charged with receiving/possession/selling a stolen vehicle.

Police did not say how old the third suspect is or offer any description. The third suspect is still at large.

There were no reports of injuries.

John Burns Construction Company confirmed one of their crews were robbed at gunpoint while working at one of their Chicago job sites.

No further information has been released.

