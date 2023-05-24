Chicago police say 9 more food trucks and street vendors targeted by group of armed robbers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- the same group of men are behind the crimes.

Some of Monday's robberies happened just minutes apart. Chicago police said there have been at least 20 incidents since the beginning of April, mostly on the South and West sides.

RELATED | Little Village volunteers step up to protect street vendors from robberies

Monday's armed robberies took placed mainly in the area of Garfield Park, the Near West Side and North Lawndale at the following places and times:

0-100 block of Western Avenue at 4:17 a.m.

2400 block of West Polk Street at 8:50 a.m.

700 block of South Karlov Avenue at 9:20 a.m.

1800 block of South Leavitt Street at 9:58 a.m.

2200 block of South Hoyne Street at 10 a.m.

3900 block of West Van Buren Street at 10 a.m.

2100 block of West 18th Street at 10:05 a.m.

1200 block of South Campbell Avenue at 10:15 a.m.

2700 block of South Polk Street at 10:15 a.m.

Police said the group of men range from 16 to 21 years old, and wear black ski masks and black clothing. Police said they are armed with a gun. Police believe the vehicle they're using for the crimes is an older model black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a broken rear passenger window.

If you have information about these incidents, contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.