Chicago police investigate 2 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field; Residents on alert

Two seperate people were forced into a car and robbed, just minutes apart near Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for surveillance video just steps from Wrigley Field after two men were kidnapped and robbed in separate incidents in a matter of minutes.

"It's a little bit scary because a lot of my friends, we mostly hang out in Boystown but we walk back here so it's just interesting and it's kind of scary that it happened in the neighborhood," Shaun Kimbrow.

Police said on Sunday at around 1 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking in the 3500-block of North Clark Street when two people forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. He was driven for a few blocks, robbed of his phone and wallet and then released.

Fifteen minutes later, police said, a 23-year-old man was standing in the 1100-block of West Addison Street when he was forced at gunpoint into a gray sedan, robbed of those same items and eventually let go.

Neither victim was injured.

"It's not good when it happens," Lakeview resident Jared Hinton said. "There's a lot of people that obviously go out and have a good time but don't really want to have to worry about that."

"I mean I feel pretty safe on the day today in this neighborhood," Lakeview resident Jason James said. "I have never had any experiences that would make me question that but this definitely is kind of an eye-opener."

Both incidents happened in CPD's Town Hall District, where robbery reports are up 47 percent from last year and 13 percent compared to 2018, according to CPD data.

Lakeview residents said they are more on-guard than ever,

"And for two kidnappings now, the person who got beat coming off the L, it really scares me a little bit," Lakeview neighbor Kristina Schneider said.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.