Chicago police issue warning after West, Northwest Side armed robbery spree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a crime alert after a string of armed robberies on the city's West and Northwest Sides.
At least 13 armed robberies were reported. The crimes happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in various locations, police said.
In each crime, three to four armed men wearing masks and black clothing exited a white Nissan Altima and stole property from victims. In some of the crimes, a blue sedan or a white Honda Civic were also driven by the offenders.
In six of the incidents, a victim was hit in the face by a handgun.
Full list of locations and times:
Chicago police have issued a reminder to beware of surroundings and to comply with an armed robber instead of fighting back.
No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.
No further information about the crimes was available.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood