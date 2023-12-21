Chicago police issue warning after West, Northwest Side armed robbery spree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a crime alert after a string of armed robberies on the city's West and Northwest Sides.

At least 13 armed robberies were reported. The crimes happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in various locations, police said.

In each crime, three to four armed men wearing masks and black clothing exited a white Nissan Altima and stole property from victims. In some of the crimes, a blue sedan or a white Honda Civic were also driven by the offenders.

In six of the incidents, a victim was hit in the face by a handgun.

Full list of locations and times:

1200 block of S. St. Louis. on December 19-20 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

4300 block of W. Armitage Ave. on December 20 at 5:10 a.m.

3800 block of W. 24th St. on December 20 at 5:35 a.m.

3600 block of W. 24th St. on December 20 at 5:45 a.m.

2400 block of S. Central Park on December 20 at 5:45 a.m.

1500 block of S. Central Park on December 20 at 6:00 a.m.

1300 block of N. Keeler Ave on December 20 at 6:00 a.m.

3500 block of W. Chicago Ave on December 20 at 6:10 a.m.

4000 block of W. Chicago Ave on December 20 at 6:14 a.m.

1600 block of N. Narragansett Ave on December 20 at 6:40 a.m.

1700 block of N. Moody Ave on December 20 at 7:00 a.m.

1400 block of N. Waller Ave on December 20 at 7:07 a.m.

Chicago police have issued a reminder to beware of surroundings and to comply with an armed robber instead of fighting back.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further information about the crimes was available.

