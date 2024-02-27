Chicago police want to identify man wanted in at least 2 armed robberies caught on video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in at least two armed robberies on the city's West Side.

Police say the suspect walks into an open business with a gun, then takes money from the register and store merchandise. He was caught on video in at least one incident.

So far, police say he is wanted for a robbery on Feb. 14 in the 2800-block of West Roosevelt and on Feb. 20 in the 2600-block of West 26th Street. They believe he is between the ages and 25 and 35.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Area Four detectives or call 911.

