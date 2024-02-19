Woman, 66, beaten, robbed at NW Side ATM, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 66-year-old woman was beaten and robbed while trying to get money from an ATM on the Northwest Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place in the 3200-block of West Addison Street at about 10:39 p.m., police said.

Police said the woman was in the drive through lane at a chase bank when two male suspects opened her door, hit her with an unknown object and robbed her.

The victim was on the phone with her daughter when she was attacked.

"She was on the phone with me, talking about depositing money and the next thing you know, she sounded like she was getting dragged out of the car because I could just hear her scream," the victim's daughter said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with cuts to the head. The victim's daughter said her mom will need stitches, but she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

